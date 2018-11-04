Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers will square off against the Eagles at 8:00 p.m. EST in Chestnut Hill next weekend. Clemson opened as a 17-point favorite over Boston College on Sunday.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday evening as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to look back on his team's 77-16 win over Louisville while also looking ahead to a week of preparation before facing top 20-ranked Boston College.

The following is an edited transcript of Sunday's teleconference.



OPENING STATEMENTS: "A quick turnaround for us getting ready for a huge challenge this week. A fun tape to grade yesterday. The focus and leadership have been awesome. To see these guys focused and ready to go is huge.

"Offensively we set the tempo out of the gate yesterday and that continued. We got to play a lot of guys. That's always a good thing. Really proud of Mitch Hyatt. He's played more snaps than anybody ever here. What a huge accomplishment that is. It speaks to his temperament and durability and determination.

"A dominant game. We played with great discipline. Offensively it was one of those days where we ran the ball very well. We set record yards per play. We set a record for yards per carry. On the offensive line, a huge shoutout to them. No sacks for back to back games. We had eight negative yards which was from the fumble and a backwards pass to Hyatt. We were really good in the red zone. All the backs ran well. We just played a clean game, one of the best games offensively I've ever been around.

"Defensively we did a good job against the run. We dominated third down but didn't do a good job against third down in the first half. We got some stops on fourth down. We got some sacks. We continued our takeaway streak, which was 17 games. We had 21 points off of turnovers, so I'm very proud of our defense for the job that they continue to do. We blocked an extra point. I'm most proud of that. You're up 60 points and they score and our guys are still out there trying to block an extra point. That one play says a lot about our team. Great crowd and I appreciate the energy we had in our stadium.

"We are excited about this week. This is what it's all about. We hope to have an opportunity like this down the stretch, so here we are. It's a really good BC team. It'll be exciting to go up there. Game Day. A chance to compete for the division title. The staff, we're hard at it tonight."

Q: An update on Sean Pollard?

SWINNEY: "His hand was fine. He was good to go. He had a back spasm on Wednesday in practice and was sore on Thursday. He wasn't able to do much on Thursday. We went ahead and started Gage Cervenka. We had two touchdowns on five plays, so we were able to not have to play him, but he was ready. He was able to play. He'll have a cast on his hand, but he's fine."

Q: Talk about Mark Fields and his availability this coming week. Also, talk about guarding against being complacent following a string of blowout wins.

SWINNEY: "Well have to see on Mark. He pulled his groin. Hopefully we will be able to get him back. We'll see how he practices.

"Our team has done a great job all year. That's why we've been able to consistently win. I like how our team responded to adversity several weeks ago and since we've been very consistent. We're just trying to play well every week. That comes from the veteran leadership that we have. Nobody has any grand illusions that we'll blow out everybody. We don't go into games thinking that. We get ourselves ready for the biggest game of the year every week. That's our mindset going into every game. We find a way to win this one, it'll be a chance to achieve another goal. It's a ranked team. It's a really good team. Very good players and a good coach. It'll be a huge challenge especially at their place."

Q: What does it mean to have a veteran like Hunter Renfrow on your team?

SWINNEY: "It means we have a smart, savvy player we can count on. He's consistent day in and day out. He's a great example to his teammates in everything that he does. There's no greater teacher than experience. So it's a good thing we've got that there. He's always been a person who is very wise and focused on what he wants to do in life. He's always had a great perspective of life. He's just so much more confident. He was a 155-pound kid when he got here and weak as a noodle. Now he's 182, stronger and has had so much success. He's very confident, disciplined and that's on and off the field."

Q: Talk about the shorter kickoffs from B.T. Potter yesterday. I'm assuming that was on purpose.

SWINNEY: "No. I guess he didn't eat his Wheaties. He didn't quite catch them like he's been catching them. We've got to cover them regardless. He hit it pretty good most of the day but it didn't have the carry and pop that we're used to. We've got to expect that every kick is coming out anyway and be prepared for it."

Q: Any update on Noah DeHond, who hasn't been dressing out? Also, does BC have the best group of tight ends you've seen all year?

SWINNEY: "It'll be a critical matchup. They always involve those guys. They're very physical. No. 89 is one of the leading receivers for them. They do a good job with their scheme. They do a lot of max protection stuff and use them down the field.

"Noah had some surgery on Wednesday. He has been dealing with a neck, shoulder issue. He had his surgery on Halloween, actually. He is recovering. It'll be a two to three month process getting him back where he needs to be. Hopefully that will go well. He's doing good."

Q: Every time you play BC, it's one of the more physical games you play. Just your thoughts on their mental and physical toughness.

SWINNEY: "It's just their philosophy they have in place. It starts with their coach. He's a tough-minded coach. They're built to run. They use play action and have always had big, strong backs and big, strong offensive linemen. Their scheme challenges you. They're going to be downhill and run a bunch of leads, gap-scheme stuff. It's what they believe in. We have our work cut out for us."

Q: Seems like Tanner Muse has gotten more consistent as the year has gone on.

SWINNEY: "Yes. He's a veteran player. Sometimes we're quick to judge young players who are gaining experience. He's a year older and more confident, more knowledgable, processes things faster, anticipates things better and prepares better. His interception was tremendous and I credit a lot of that to his prep work. He takes care of his body. He has been one of the most consistent guys we've had on our team this year."

Q: We're kind of bewildered by the continued inconsistencies of targeting calls. How much time do you spend on that in practice from week to week?

SWINNEY: "We tackle all the time. We practice it every week, teach it every week. Sometimes there are some football plays that are unavoidable. Refs aren't perfect. We send things in (to the league office) we don't agree with to make sure we have good clarification and if they missed it, to see if they get clarification.

"I did not agree with that call (on A.J. Terrell). I thought he tried to turn away. The height of the runner got a little lower and it was kind of a bang-bang play. You have to live with the play. It's tough for sure. Hopefully it's something we can continue to improve on. Sometimes you will have some of those plays. You have to do your best to make sure they know they can't lead with the crown of their helmet and stay away from the neck and head area."