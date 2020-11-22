TigerIllustrated - Swinney speaks out on Florida State's decision to postpone Saturday's game

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Dabo Swinney would like to finish out the season with another opportunity at a national championship on the line. (AP)

Q: Was the ACC involved in any way? John Swofford? Swinney: “I never talked with Commissioner Swofford. That would be a question for Dan (Radakovich)." Q: How did the players react to the news? Swinney: “They weren’t happy. They were ticked. Most people have no idea what goes into preparation, a week’s worth of preparation. You sacrifice so much. These guys have gone to such extremes to be able to play. Listen, if there were an issue, the standard isn’t met and we didn’t play, that’s one thing. But that has not happened here. We will keep moving forward. That’s the way this year has been. Our team has risen to the occasion every week all season. It’s just unfortunate that it did not happen.” Q: You said you didn’t think this was related to Covid-19. Why do you think this game was not played? Swinney: “I cannot answer that. I just know the standard to play was met. I just know they called the game. So now we’re changing the rules? You either trusts the tests or you don’t. So now if guys tests negative, you don’t travel? If a guy has an ear ache or a runny nose, you don’t take him even if he tests negative? Bottom line is the rules were put in place for everyone. We met the rules. We met the standard. They chose not to play. “This is why we test every Friday. That’s why we wear masks and shields.” Q: How does this affect your routine? Swinney: “Typically Saturday we break down the previous game. It just allows us to get further ahead on Pitt today.”