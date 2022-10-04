"This is one of those games where we will have to play well to have a chance to win on the road which is where we are over the next couple of weeks. We have to really bring a sense of urgency and energy and juice each and every week."

"They're big and strong up front on defense. That No. 6 who was a freshman last year, he is twitchy and athletic. All their linebackers are back. They have three starters back in the secondary. They're well-coached and know how to execute. We have to play with precision. We need to be a little bit more precise in our details. We have a lot of little things to clean up. BC has a good, veteran group on defense.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "It's a different style of play this week, a lot of max-pro shots, layered routes, cross country routes, motions and bunch sets. Where's Waldo? You have to find No. 4. He's as good as there is in college football. He is a great, great player. They will get him the ball 10 or 15 times. We have our hands full with him. No. 1 and No. 2 are great players. They have big, talented tight ends. I'm very impressed with their running backs. No. 24 is a great, physical, downhill player. Their quarterback has made some big throws downfield. We have to play with a lot of discipline against these guys.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to take another look at his team's second win over a ranked opponent this season. Swinney also fielded questions on injuries, a week of preparation ahead and of course Saturday night's road opponent - Atlantic Division member Boston College.

Q: Where does your first win - against Boston College - rank for you personally?

SWINNEY: "Doesn't get any bigger than that first one. It was a huge win. I'm probably not the head coach now if we don't win that game. Sometimes you don't realize how big some of these games are until later. It was huge for that team, too, and what we needed to do to rally."

Q: Your thoughts on BC's new offensive coordinator?

SWINNEY: "They have had a lot of personnel changes up front. When you don't have a lot of continuity up front, there are challenges. Every week it was musical chairs up front as you saw with us last year. This year our challenges have been on the defensive line, but fortunately we have more depth there. Most people can't deal with that on the offensive line. There aren't many teams out there with 10 starters on the offensive line. They played a really good game last week. They battled and were physical. They had huge, explosive, plays."

Q: You said last night you wanted to see more from Jeadyn Lukus. What specifically?

SWINNEY: "It goes back to practice. He's a lot like Toriano. Jeadyn Lukus is a little casual. Unbelievably talented, long and great ball skills. He's off to a good start. He had a really good night last night. He's a guy we're going to need. We want to slow the game down for him a little bit. He needs to play the game with the level of intensity we need him to. He's coming."

Q: K.J. Henry said you challenged him in the offseason. What is it about him that has pushed his level of play this fall?

SWINNEY: "Maturity and him fully buying in. We have a lot of guys, so you have four starters back. It's easy for him to say that he's splitting reps. I told him to quit worrying about how many plays he gets and focus on how you play with the snaps you do get. NFL scouts don't care about how many snaps you get. How do you play? Don't say you want more plays if you get 25 plays and you're not impacting the game. So how do we play better? K.J. wants the feedback. Most of the time he's like, 'Yep, I agree.' OK, let's go attack that. It's the man in the mirror. You don't run from competition. It's not like he wasn't going to play. He has changed his body and has worked on his tools. He's a much better run player. His knowledge of the game ... he sees it. His pass-rush techniques, he has become such a craftsman at the job.

"This is a developmental game. You see so many kids now that think they have to leave if they're not all world as freshmen. The mirror travels with you. K.J. has always been a good player. Now he's become a great player. He's not looked at coaching as criticism. He's looked at it as information to get better. All of those guys have bought into that ... just being selfless. They understand that our strength is in our numbers. It's been great. We have Xavier Thomas coming back real soon and it'll be awesome."

Q: Justin Mascoll seems to be improved. Does he have a chance to come back?

SWINNEY: "He's got a Covid year. He's a graduate as well. He will have an opportunity to play at the next level, for sure. He is so much better. He has alway been a physical guy. He knows the details of the game, offensive recognition, tips, tendencies ... that aspect of the game. He has come a long way. I'm really proud of him. He certainly could come back. We get them all evaluated and give them the information and then see what decisions there are. If he doesn't like the information he gets back, he will have that option.

Q: Will Bryan Bresee play this week?

SWINNEY: "He's not going to play this week. He's doing really good. Everything is great, but they have a protocol in place for him. They will condition him this week and push him everyday. He started that yesterday. All of his numbers are where they need to be. If everything goes well, as they anticipate, he'll be back next week. He's practicing. He's doing more cardio stuff. He's more with the trainers."

Q: Is Xavier Thomas close? Is he practicing?

SWINNEY: "He practiced last week. I've been saying it every week. He's right there. It's just Tuesday, so today will be a big day. He was day to day last week. He didn't really feel quite there. His foot has healed well. He's been working on his conditioning a little bit too."

Q: You've been finding more success with your tight ends. Do you value that position more in the transition your offense has made this year?

SWINNEY: "We've always valued the tight end. Michael Palmer and Dwayne Allen were on the sidelines Saturday. Brandon Ford was a great player for us. Jordan Leggett was a great player for us. Those guys are hard to find. Ask the NFL guys. It's the hardest position to find. If you see a guy who has that ability to really do it all in today's game, there is a high premium for them. It's the hardest position to play in our offense outside of the quarterback. Not everybody can do it. It takes some guys longer to do it.

"Davis Allen was a pitcher. He was a big guy. He had to learn. He has gotten better and better. He thinks he can catch anything now. He's not as twitchy as Briningstool and Briningstool isn't as physical as Davis. But they're both good at everything. Davis was our player of the game. Turn on the tape. He's physical. He's a great leader and a complete player. He impacts the game every time the ball is snapped.