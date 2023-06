CLEMSON -- A current subplot in Baltimore with a new offensive coordinator taking over could easily be applied to the current situation at Clemson.

Todd Monken, the guy who helped Georgia produce the last two national championships, is now trying to produce a better Lamar Jackson.

And that means a louder Lamar Jackson.

"He's embraced trying to be louder, trying to be in control," Monken told reporters who cover the Ravens. "That's the start of what we do -- quarterback being loud."

Clemson has a new offensive coordinator who on the practice fields leaves no doubt about who's in charge.