CLEMSON | We can think of only two drawbacks to yesterday's news that Clemson and Georgia will open the 2021 season in Charlotte:

1) The Bulldogs replaced Wyoming and not another set of Bulldogs, those from S.C. State (the patience here and elsewhere is thinning for sacrificial FCS bloodlettings);

2) The subtraction of a seventh home game is the subtraction of important commerce for businesses in the Clemson community.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The second issue is, quite obviously, much more important than the first. At various points over the years when the scheduling topic has come up, Dabo Swinney has expressed his awareness and concern for what that seventh game means for the local economy.

But there are times, ideally rare times, when everyone needs to take one for the team. The eyesore that was the 2021 non-conference schedule presented one of those occasions for an exception.