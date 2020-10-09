FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Taylor (6-6, 185) picked the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Wake Forest, Xavier, Georgia Tech, Marquette, Wisconsin, Miami, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, VCU, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati and Arizona State. North Carolina and Kansas had both expressed interest and were dangling a possible offer later as a means to prolong his recruitment. As a junior, Taylor averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assistants per game. We brought Taylor’s name to light as Clemson’s priority target in a recent Monday Insider.

Per our intel, we had reason to believe Marquette a viable contender, and the Golden Eagles had done a stellar job of selling alum Jimmy Butler’s NBA Playoffs success as a hook. But Clemson prevailed for a litany of reasons, including their projected trajectory in stockpiling several prominent recent recruits. Lead recruiter Anthony Goins did a commendable job in advancing Clemson’s cause.

Lucas Taylor is likely the final commitment in Clemson's 2021 recruiting class. (Photo by: William Sanders-Inclusive Sports Photography)