TAYLOR COMMITS TO CLEMSON
Clemson's basketball staff wanted to nab a scoring wing, and Brad Brownell & Co. got the prospect it honed in on.
Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage guard Lucas Taylor announced his commitment Friday evening to Clemson.
Taylor (6-6, 185) picked the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Wake Forest, Xavier, Georgia Tech, Marquette, Wisconsin, Miami, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, VCU, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati and Arizona State.
North Carolina and Kansas had both expressed interest and were dangling a possible offer later as a means to prolong his recruitment.
As a junior, Taylor averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assistants per game.
We brought Taylor’s name to light as Clemson’s priority target in a recent Monday Insider.
Per our intel, we had reason to believe Marquette a viable contender, and the Golden Eagles had done a stellar job of selling alum Jimmy Butler’s NBA Playoffs success as a hook.
But Clemson prevailed for a litany of reasons, including their projected trajectory in stockpiling several prominent recent recruits.
Lead recruiter Anthony Goins did a commendable job in advancing Clemson’s cause.
The Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer in late June, and Taylor and his family drove to check out the campuses of both Clemson and Wake Forest in July.
Taylor is expected to round out a three-member recruiting class that also features Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman combo guard Josh Beadle and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson forward Ian Schieffelin.
This on the heels of Clemson bringing in a pair of decorated four-stars in P.J. Hall and Olivier Maxence-Prosper for the 2020 class.
