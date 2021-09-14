**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

CLEMSON | During his weekly radio call-in show last night, Dabo Swinney was asked about a topic that's been on our mind not just during the season but well before it.

On a regular basis over the years, a big part of the offense's identity has been using tempo to its advantage when the situation calls for it. There have also been various other bells and whistles including pre-snap shifts and motion including jet sweeps, orbit motion, etc.

The Tigers weren't able to get their tempo going against Georgia, in large part because they couldn't get first downs. Hard to push the pace when you can't get that initial first down (Clemson had five three-and-outs that night).

The pace was much more brisk from the outset against S.C. State, and it was clearly a point of emphasis last week during practice.

What of the horizontal wrinkles? For a while now we've been wondering who has the capability of being that Amari Rodgers-type guy whose jet sweep actions can scare a defense enough to honor that facet (thereby setting up advantageous opportunities elsewhere.

So far there hasn't been much, and we'd attribute it to Justyn Ross being less than himself (and we'd suspect less than full strength) combined with other receivers still developing and adjusting.