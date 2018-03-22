THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With plenty of spaces to fill and needs to address in this recruiting class, Clemson's staff is involved with no shortage of elite talent at numerous positions.

In this popular series, TigerIllustrated.com takes an inside look at many of the top names on Clemson's recruiting board at each position.

In part two, we dig in to update some of Clemson's most coveted targets at the offensive skill positions.