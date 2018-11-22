THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we’ve logically framed, Clemson’s 7 p.m. game Saturday with rival South Carolina represents another chance to distance itself in the eyes of the latest batch of instate recruits.

We’ve already highlighted the possible significance in having Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School four-star defensive end Jordan Burch on hand, as well have identified Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt as a potential mutual target.

More notable in-state prospects are slated to attend.