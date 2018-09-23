THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Social media has given every rabid fan a voice if he or she chooses to use it.

So it only makes sense that fans routinely exercise their right to denigrate rival fans as degenerates who support a cheating program.

Our team good. Other team bad.

Seems weird that such a primal, tribal urge is alive and well here in 2018. But this ain't intramurals, brother.

Another fascinating subtext is fans arguing not only with those from afar but with those from within. Internal battle lines are drawn between two extremes, and the bickering is usually over who is too positive and who is too negative.

Of late, the major source of contention in this neck of the woods has been Clemson's quarterback competition.

It's seldom a good look when anyone has his mind made up on these matters before the season even starts.

The fact that Kelly Bryant wasn't very good in January (in the Sugar Bowl) and April (in the spring game) didn't mean he couldn't be good this season.