The adults in the room

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney spent more than a decade building a reputation for rants as he built Clemson into a football powerhouse.

It took 12 minutes Thursday for Jimbo Fisher to make his old ACC rival look washed up by comparison.

Because suddenly, saying the real Carolina is in Chapel Hill seems tame.

Suddenly, tearing a media member to shreds as a rallying cry against the "Clemsoning" term seems diplomatic.