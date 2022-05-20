 TigerIllustrated - The adults in the room
The adults in the room

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney spent more than a decade building a reputation for rants as he built Clemson into a football powerhouse.

It took 12 minutes Thursday for Jimbo Fisher to make his old ACC rival look washed up by comparison.

Because suddenly, saying the real Carolina is in Chapel Hill seems tame.

Suddenly, tearing a media member to shreds as a rallying cry against the "Clemsoning" term seems diplomatic.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shown here at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. earlier this month.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shown here at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. earlier this month. (Getty)

Suddenly, going off on Mike Norvell and Florida State for using COVID as an excuse to escape a certain bloodletting feels like a gentlemanly settling of differences.

Suddenly, a spirited sermon on the mess college football would become with unfettered player movement and NIL a euphemism for pay-for-play seems ... uh ... a bit prophetic?

Feel totally free to pick a side in this epic confrontation between Fisher and the greatest coach in college football history.

