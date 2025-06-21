BECOME A TIGERILLUSRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

It doesn't seem wise to turn the postseason into an algebra equation.

On the field, the inaugural 12-team playoff worked quite well. But on paper it was confusing as hell largely because of the bye criteria that has thankfully been scrapped.

Amid all the arguments over fairness and equity, and the territorial battle lines being drawn as powerful leaders balance protecting their own with achieving a workable, marketable model, there has to be some weight given to what the public wants.

THE ARGUMENTS OVER FAIRNESS AND EQUITY (For subscribers-only)