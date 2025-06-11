BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Gentlemen, restart your bagman engines.

Yes, it's a cynical take on the recent revenue-share developments.

But even before the thing gets officially cranked up on the first day of July, there are so many reasons to wonder how, exactly, the whole model gets carried out as intended.

And even reasons to wonder how, exactly, it's an improvement over the old model that brought NCAA investigators to campus when a recruit's mother got an extra bottle of water.

We've been writing this for about a year now, but policing fair-market value probably isn't going to hold up well in court.

THE BAGMAN COMETH (For subscribers-only)