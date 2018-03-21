THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

More than 20 media members stuffed themselves into the tiny press room at Littlejohn Coliseum yesterday to learn more about this fascinating basketball story at Clemson.

Given that this week is spring break at the university, there were probably more people in this room listening to Brad Brownell than across the entire campus.

In one way that's a good thing, because it gives the players rest they desperately need after a cross-country flight that put them back in Clemson early Monday morning -- followed by a flight to Omaha scheduled to depart today.