Here in the Clemson bubble, the past few weeks were about the baseball team's surge and the football team's resounding reassertion of recruiting might.

The realignment discussion sort of got pushed to the side given those sensations.

But make no mistake: This is still very much a front-burner topic as the decision-makers at Clemson try to put the school in the best position possible amid the evolving and vitally important game of conference revenue distribution.

Monday night, we ran across something that certainly won't go over well among Clemson folks.

