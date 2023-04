CLEMSON -- In April of 2017, Dabo Swinney made the rare decision to make his quarterbacks fair game in the spring game.

The purple no-contact jerseys were coming off for Kelly Bryant and fellow contenders Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson.

With Deshaun Watson out the door and Trevor Lawrence not yet having walked through it, Swinney made his quarterbacks live three times that spring as he tried to evaluate as much as possible.

The situation is much different here six years later.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Cade Klubnik is the clear starter after the departure of DJ Uiagalelei; there's lots for this offense to sort out this offseason, but identifying the top quarterback isn't on the list.