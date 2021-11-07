The elephant in the room, after that desultory afternoon at Pitt, was the following question:

Is this thing about to really go off the rails? Is it near a breaking point where we start to see actual signs of its treasured culture unraveling?

Well, two knee-buckling events in the last two weeks put this program right on that precipice.

The strip-6 by DJ Uiagalelei late against Florida State.

And then Louisville's offense suddenly finding life and getting to within two yards of making Clemson's life miserable last night.

Saturday night presented another example of just how narrow the margin is between the giddy vibes of victory and the depths of despair that come in defeat.