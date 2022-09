Well haven't the first two weeks of the season provided the perfect fodder for those who obsess over the most recent result?

The five days between Georgia Tech and Furman were utterly dominated by the quarterback convtraversy, er, situation.

Well now that DJ Uiagalelei has shown pretty clearly that he's the best option right now, this week the raving masses move over to the defensive side of the ball.

It could well be that months from now, or even weeks from now, we look back at what we saw of the defense against Furman as an aberration borne of the short turnaround and perhaps other factors.