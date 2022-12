When fans were clamoring for Cade Klubnik to start at times this season, his old high school coach had some words of wisdom for his former pupil:

"After your first bad game as a starter, they're going to be calling for your backup," Todd Dodge told Klubnik this past fall.

No, no one was calling for Hunter Johnson last night. And yes, this is Klubnik's team moving forward without a doubt.