Let's be clear; Cade Klubnik is far from alone in needing to elevate this off-season. But we believe he remains the central figure and the Tigers' ceiling is in his hands.

His last 15 minutes of football in 2023 gave him a positive and constructive nudge as he begins that journey in full at the turn of the calendar.

