THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- This time last year, most folks thought Clemson had solved its woes in the downfield passing game.

After a prolonged struggle to generate explosive plays through the air, the Tigers broke through with 15 passing plays of 20 yards or more against The Citadel, South Carolina and Miami.

As it turned out, the lack of a downfield passing game was Clemson's downfall in 2017. Having totaled nine passing plays of 20 yards or more in 2015 and 2016 against Alabama, the Tigers totaled none last year in the Superdome.

Part of it was on Kelly Bryant. Part of it was on the lack of receivers who could go up and get it. Part of it was on poor pass protection.