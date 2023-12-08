CLEMSON -- Maybe the difference between a good team and a really good one is summed up by something Lamont Paris said Wednesday night. Paris was asked what he saw in his South Carolina team when Clemson, down 11 in the second half, started coming at the Gamecocks harder on both ends of the floor. "We had a couple of guys who didn't make a shot or couldn't make a play and we couldn't get over it," he said. "We were processing that internally, and you could see it on a couple guys' faces here and there." ALSO SEE: Luke, Clemson make contact with third transfer portal offensive lineman | Friday Elyjah Thurmon Update | Thursday Evening Coaching Nuggets There wasn't a whole lot of difference between a good team and a really good one, but everyone who walked out of Littlejohn Coliseum knew that the difference was still important and noticeable.

Through eight games Clemson's P.J. Hall is averaging 20.5 points per game and 7.6 rebounds a contest. (AP)

Advertisement

Thanks in large part to the transfer portal, Paris has a team that looks legit. They're big and rugged defensively, not giving you anything easy. And they have enough pop at the point-guard position, combined with smart ball movement and cuts, to give you problems on the offensive end. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Maybe in a lot of other seasons that would've been enough for the Gamecocks to come to Clemson and win. But this is not a typical season for the Tigers, who just have so many answers and so much mental toughness from being in so many wars. Brad Brownell's 8-0 team now goes to Toronto for a Saturday game against another undefeated team, this one 7-0 TCU coached by Jamie Dixon. Last time out, the Horned Frogs beat Georgetown on an incredible buzzer-beating, banked-in 3-pointer by Emanuel Miller. So Dixon's team isn't a stranger to tense moments. But the Frogs could be considered the inverse of Clemson in the area of strength of record, as the Tigers are No. 1 in the most recent RPI and TCU is 181. NCAA & CLEMSON TRANSFER PORTAL DATABASE & TRACKER Beyond we're not going to attempt to handicap this matchup or even say Clemson should win, because basketball is a game of ebbs and flows and unpredictable things happen game to game. But it just so happens that this Clemson team seems as dependable as you can get over the long term, and that's music to the ears of a fan base that's ready to get excited about basketball again. The fans at Littlejohn didn't have a lot of fun in the first half when some solid, physically imposing defense by the visitors seemed to speed up the Tigers just enough to miss some shots near the rim. But even in holding Clemson to 23 points before halftime it didn't seem like the Gamecocks sucked the life out of the place. It didn't seem like Brownell's team had the looks on its faces that Paris would later see of his players. It felt like only a matter of time before someone would get going.

Clemson will have to deal with TCU's Emanuel Miller tomorrow in Toronto. Miller is leading the Horned Frogs in scoring, averaging nearly 16 points per game. (Getty Images)

And with this team there are a lot of candidates for that someone. Just as in football when a defense devotes its resources to trying to take away the one or two weapons that can do the most damage, the mark of a really good team is one that has enough other weapons to punish that emphasis. Paris and the Gamecocks logically wanted to make things harder for PJ Hall, Chase Hunter and Joe Girard. That trio combined for 36 points on 12-of-29 shooting. But here came Chauncey Wiggins in the second half, roaming the perimeter and getting open for skip-pass 3-pointers. He had 13 points after halftime. Here came Ian Schieffelin, who you might argue has been the glue to this whole thing with his ferocious rebounding and his overall presence. He had 12 rebounds after totaling 31 at Pitt and Alabama. But he also had 12 points and buried an open 3 after Brownell swallowed hard and kept him upon drawing his fourth foul. The stat sheet said RJ Godfrey scored four points on 2-of-7 shooting, but those two baskets still felt big as he made two determined and muscular plays in the paint after some frazzled first-half moments. Clemson had 16 second-chance points, 30 points in the paint, and seven blocks. Thirteen days ago, Clemson's football team won the rivalry game by overwhelming the Gamecocks physically. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! That was a big part of the recipe in the hardwood version. "Our whole thing as we played the game was just: 'Break 'em,'" Hall said. "Just break them. Make sure that they feel us late in the game. Wear 'em out. "We're down a couple of guys and we're only playing about nine. But as we go out down the stretch, make sure they feel us and impose our will." Our off topics forum Paris: "That's a good team. They earned their way into the Top 25. They didn't get there because somebody said Brad Brownell's recruiting class was the best ever. They earned their way into the Top 25 by performing. So they have a good team. We have a good team. And we played relatively well for most of the game. Just weren't able to finish it off."

Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins celebrate a late second half basket Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (AP)