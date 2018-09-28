THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- What a crazy week. Has it been a distraction?

Absolutely.

The most important practice days are Monday through Wednesday. That just happens to be the time when all the tumult was coming forth from the decision to make Trevor Lawrence the starter, and then Kelly Bryant's resulting decision to transfer.

Dabo Swinney has handled this gracefully and even artfully on the outside, but inside he has to be concerned over the distraction.