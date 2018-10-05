Ticker
The Final Word

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

We don't see much reason for concern about Trevor Lawrence's availability.

Yes, that looked like a gruesome hit last week at Syracuse.

But the tell-tale sign came Monday, when Lawrence was back out at practice and fully participating.

