The Final Word
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
-- Louisville still has some talent.
As we've stated, the lack of a developed quarterback has been the biggest factor in their offensive troubles. If they had a good triggerman distributing the ball they would be harder to stop because they have some legit playmakers at receiver and running back.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news