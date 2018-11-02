Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 15:22:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The Final Word

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Louisville still has some talent.

As we've stated, the lack of a developed quarterback has been the biggest factor in their offensive troubles. If they had a good triggerman distributing the ball they would be harder to stop because they have some legit playmakers at receiver and running back.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}