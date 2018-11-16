THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- The suspense is gone, but the thrill isn't.

No one in his right mind thinks the Blue Devils are going to give Clemson a game.

No one in his right mind thinks South Carolina is going to give Clemson a game.

And it's totally legitimate to carry that same thinking forward to Charlotte for the ACC title game.

Is it foolhardy to be so confident about this wacky game of college football?