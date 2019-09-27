THE FINAL WORD
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Ahead of Clemson's return to Chapel Hill for the first time since 2010, we have some important, last-minute details and team nuggets to cover.
One programming note: Tigerillustrated.com will be releasing its Behind Enemy Lines interview with TarheelIllustrated.com publisher Andrew Jones Saturday morning.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news