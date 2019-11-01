THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Tolerance is not exactly growing for these types of games.

Look, it's one thing to schedule these things for the season opener when there's intrigue about seeing how the new team looks and it's basically a preseason game.

But on Nov. 2?

Dabo Swinney always likes to say "They remember November."

A visit from an FCS team is an eminently forgettable endeavor whose limited shelf life is inversely proportional to the rising cost of attending football games.

To be fair, Clemson does have the right touch by scheduling Military Appreciation Day to coincide with a tomato-can opponent. It's a spectacular event beyond the actual game, and it also gives families who wouldn't otherwise go a chance to see the Tigers up close.

That said, it's hard for us to argue with fans who want more bang for their ever-increasing bucks spent to watch this team play.