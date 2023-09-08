BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

An uncommonly short week has felt like an uncommonly long week.

It's been positively brutal for everyone. And as much as Dabo Swinney rallies around the Duke performance in public, he knows that what happened Monday night was bad.

Really bad.

We believe the next two weeks bring a no-win situation because if the Tigers play lights-out it won't move the meter, and if they struggle at times it's going to bring even more derision and howling.

It would be a different matter if the opener was a one-off. But it's a shock to the system when this program loses four times in seven games.

