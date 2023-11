BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Ahead of Saturday's noon showdown between Clemson and Georgia Tech in Death Valley, Tigerillustrated.com has some important, last-minute, details to share with subscribers in this popular, in-season feature.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson true freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown (#6) and veteran back Phil Mafah (#7).

THE FINAL WORD (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!