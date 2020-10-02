For the second consecutive year No. 1-ranked Clemson enters a matchup with Virginia as a 28.5-point favorite.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers rolled up over 600 yards of offense and 62 points on the Cavaliers in Charlotte last December. Does that happen again this time around?

In this LENGTHY feature Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the Tigers' Saturday night matchup with the Cavaliers.