No. 4-ranked Clemson looks to move back inside of the College Football Playoff picture this fall. The first step in that mission begins Monday night in Atlanta.

While we have much more to discuss about the Tigers' season-opener on Monday prior to kickoff, in this lengthy feature we unveil our game forecast and prediction.

So how does it shake out Labor Day night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

PUBLISHER's NOTE: Tigerillustrated.com will briefly suspend the Monday Insider on Labor Day before resuming the feature on Monday, September 12.