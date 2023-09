BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The picks are in!

You'll want to pull up a chair and take a few minutes to read our lengthy, detailed, forecast for tomorrow night's game in Death Valley.

Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at Clemson's personnel and of course what's ahead vs. Florida Atlantic.

Let's jump in.

THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!