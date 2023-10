BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The picks are in at Tigerillustrated.com!

Check out this lengthy, detailed, forecast for Clemson - Wake Forest ahead of tomorrow afternoon's matchup in Death Valley.

DID YOU KNOW? -- In the last 33 meetings between these two teams, Wake has covered on 20 occasions.

THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!