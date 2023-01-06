A year ago, as Cade Klubnik was preparing to leave Texas and begin his college career at Clemson, Tigerillustrated.com visited with his mother Kim for a lengthy interview about his recruitment and his background.

With Cade's position as the lead triggerman secure moving forward, he now becomes the face of not just the offense but the entire team.

His story was already compelling, but now people will want to learn more about the figure, the talent and the personality who will try to guide Clemson back to national championship contention with Clemson having suffered back-to-back three-loss seasons.

This week Tigerillustrated.com is presenting an in-depth look at the backgrounds of both Klubnik and early-enrolled freshman Christopher Vizzina.

One has finally and fully moved into the spotlight after the moment was too big for DJ Uiagalelei. The other is just getting started on the college thing after a decorated career in Alabama.

Both will carry the weight of great expectations as Clemson tries to return to the sustained rare air of playoff participation after two years outside of the top four.

Both seem like perfect fits for the holistic, spiritual culture Dabo Swinney chooses to lead with as college football becomes more material and transactional in the world of pay for play and the transfer portal.

Earlier this week we shared the perspective of Klubnik's father, Tod Klubnik, and his high school coach Todd Dodge.

Thursday and today we learn more about Vizzina through his mother Carolyn and Briarwood AD/quarterbacks coach Jay Mathews.

