"The old man's still got it" is a cliche that's been overdone in applying to supposed past-their-prime superstars elevating to do spectacular things.

Whether it's Tom Brady three years ago or last year's Golden State Warriors or this year's LeBron James-led Lakers, or Nick Saban not long ago, we're continually reminded that it's hard to keep greatness down.

Dabo Swinney is 53 years old, so the assumed obstacles he faces are not age-related.

It's much more the complete disfiguring of the college football world outside of Clemson that has people reasonably wondering what the ceiling will be for the Tigers in the era of NIL, the transfer portal and, perhaps not far down the line, an actual employee-employer relationship between player and school.

But it seems like William Christopher always has an answer, and a resounding one.

The news of Sammy Brown's recruitment taking a defining turn, as chronicled by our Paul Strelow's italicized projection of Brown to Clemson and subsequent pledge, just feels that big.

And there's more on the way ...

