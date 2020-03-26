The college basketball season screeched to an abrupt and unprecedented halt as Clemson warmed up for its ACC Tournament quarterfinal two weeks ago.

So with little advance notice, the offseason is underway. The NCAA’s transfer portal is rapidly gaining volume while recruits and coaching staffs alike wait to see what happens with the AAU evaluation circuit.

In speaking with various contacts, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on where things stand for the Tigers’ basketball recruiting efforts heading into the spring and summer.

**** As you know, Clemson posted a two-member signing class in November featuring Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman skilled big P.J. Hall and Mexico City (Mexico) NBA Latin America Academy forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.