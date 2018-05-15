Ticker
The latest on 5-star Zacch Pickens

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens has never said much about his recruitment when he did comment, and his words have come few and far between since his mother put a moratorium on interviews.

Pickens (6-4, 267), ranked No. 16 nationally by Rivals.com, has been a Clemson target since middle school. But South Carolina likewise made him a priority upon Will Muschamp’s arrival, and Georgia certainly pushed into the picture as well last fall.

Hanna experienced a revival last season under first-year coach Jeff Herron, who oversaw numerous high-profile prospects during his long tenure as a successful coach in Georgia. Pickens’ development mirrored his team’s ascension.

TigerIllustrated.com scouted a Hanna spring practice last week and spoke with Herron about the latest on Pickens’ courtship:

Iucri8qm6tgflkbvdkar
Five-star Anderson defensive line prospect Zacch Pickens looks into the Tigerillustrated.com camera eye during a school stop last week. Pickens does not grant interviews.
Tigerillustrated.com
