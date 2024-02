BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Offers are starting to trickle in for one of Clemson's Elite Retreat guests.

The Tigers made a very favorable impression during his campus visit last month and continue to be a major factor in his recruitment.

Tigerillustrated.com has the latest in our third update of the day.

THE LATEST ON CLEMSON AND A GEORGIA DB TARGET (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!