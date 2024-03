BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The returns continue to roll in following the Clemson coaching staff's second major recruiting event of 2024.

And a big one just hit our desk following a lengthy interview with longtime Clemson target and top 50 recruit (DE) Bryce Davis of Greensboro, N.C., who was one of nearly three-dozen prospects on campus over the weekend.

THE LATEST ON CLEMSON AND BRYCE DAVIS (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!