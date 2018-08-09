Tigerillustrated.com

AUGUST CAMP: The latest on Justyn Ross
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
As anticipated, Justyn Ross is at the 9-man boundary receiver position.
For now.
The "for now" part has to send a tingle of anticipation through the minds of Clemson fans who cannot wait to see what this fresh (grown) man can do.
Don't misunderstand: Ross is firmly at one position for now and the immediate future.
Long-term, though?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news