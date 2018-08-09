Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As anticipated, Justyn Ross is at the 9-man boundary receiver position.

For now.

The "for now" part has to send a tingle of anticipation through the minds of Clemson fans who cannot wait to see what this fresh (grown) man can do.

Don't misunderstand: Ross is firmly at one position for now and the immediate future.

Long-term, though?