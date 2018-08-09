Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-09 12:20:11 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: The latest on Justyn Ross

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As anticipated, Justyn Ross is at the 9-man boundary receiver position.

For now.

The "for now" part has to send a tingle of anticipation through the minds of Clemson fans who cannot wait to see what this fresh (grown) man can do.

Don't misunderstand: Ross is firmly at one position for now and the immediate future.

Long-term, though?

Nfqelj7nxlhmvorbddi5
It didn't take five-star true freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross very long to turn heads in August camp.
Tigerillustrated.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}