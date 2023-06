BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Last winter Clemson signed College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler. Now the Tigers are a major player with his four-star teammate, defensive end London Merritt.

Merritt, who was just named defensive line MVP at the Under Armour Next Future50 showcase in Florida over the weekend, has taken multiple trips to Clemson this year. His father joined him on his most recent visit earlier this month.

Tigerillustrated.com just spoke with him to get the latest on where things stand in a recruitment that has already produced 40 offers.

THE LATEST ON LONDON MERRITT (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!