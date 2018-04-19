THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson finally drew its first visit last weekend from an offered in-state prospect.
Conway (S.C.) 2020 defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway took in the Tigers’ spring game with his parents, two sisters and niece.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news