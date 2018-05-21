THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Jalen Hurts' father discusses the possibility of his son transferring if he doesn't win the starting job at Alabama, and it creates a sensation.

Tua Tagovailoa tells a classroom of middle-schoolers in Hawaii he was planning to transfer if he didn't play in the national title game, and it creates another sensation.

Info on Kelly Bryant rumors | Monday Insider | Clemson's 2008 coaching staff: Where are they now? | The No. 1 question mark on Clemson's football team entering summer workouts

This is all big news when maybe it really shouldn't be.

The most decorated quarterback prospects want to play. That shouldn't be stop-the-presses news.