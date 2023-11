BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The result of Saturday night's game will impact the tenor of the offseason.

It will, quite possibly, impact decisions made or not made by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as he evaluates the performance of his coaching staff.

And it will, quite certainly, influence the relationship between Swinney and his fan base.

THE MAGNITUDE OF THIS WEEKEND's GAME (For subscribers-only)

