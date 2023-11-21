BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson heads to South Carolina this weekend foremost seeking to show that last year's defeat was an outlier amid the Tigers' recent rivalry dominance.

Single-game results don't settle most recruitments. But they have shown to move the needle in battles pitting the in-state foes.

For example, the Tigers' 56-7 flex in 2016 helped empower Clemson to extend past favored South Carolina for five-star end Xavier Thomas. Conversely, last year's home meltdown empowered the Gamecocks to sweep Clemson for three in-state offensive linemen this recruiting cycle.

In this in-depth feature, we've got an inside look at numerous four-star prospects already being heavily courted by both Clemson and South Carolina.

