BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A familiar Clemson face was present at Daniel High School recently during a banquet to celebrate the accomplishments of its track and field team.

Brandon Streeter was there to support his daughter Chamberlin, who made the state championships as a triple-jumper.

The sight of Streeter and his wife wearing Georgia gear will always seem at least a little surreal in these parts because the guy has been so synonymous with Clemson through his many years as a player and coach.

The folks in Athens probably had somewhat similar feelings seeing Matt Luke back in town often this past spring and summer as his family remained there to finish out the school year.

The odd and unpredictable nature of the coaching beast is on full display at the two longtime rivals, separated by 75 miles of roads, that will clash to open the 2024 season.

THE ODD AND UNPREDICTABLE NATURE OF COLLEGE COACHING (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!