Stepping up
THE WEST ZONE message board
The one player on Clemson's offense who helped himself the most this spring?
A great case could be made for Garrett Williams in this category, given the severity of the ACL injury he suffered a year ago in spring practice. He looked better than ever, like he's going to be a valuable weapon the offense was missing last year.
But it's hard to avoid putting Trevor Lawrence at the top, given the sensation he created. And his eye-opening throws in the spring game were just a continuation of what he'd done throughout the spring after enrolling early.
It's interesting to note that Hunter Johnson took some time to adjust after arriving early a year ago. He hit a pretty significant mental wall before spring break in 2017, and that's totally natural even for the most talented freshman quarterbacks.
Lawrence wasn't perfect, and he had some periods of hiccups. But they were quite brief, and the overall body of work through 15 practices was pretty spectacular. He never really hit much of a wall, according to the coaches.
