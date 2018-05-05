THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The one player on Clemson's offense who helped himself the most this spring?

A great case could be made for Garrett Williams in this category, given the severity of the ACL injury he suffered a year ago in spring practice. He looked better than ever, like he's going to be a valuable weapon the offense was missing last year.

But it's hard to avoid putting Trevor Lawrence at the top, given the sensation he created. And his eye-opening throws in the spring game were just a continuation of what he'd done throughout the spring after enrolling early.

It's interesting to note that Hunter Johnson took some time to adjust after arriving early a year ago. He hit a pretty significant mental wall before spring break in 2017, and that's totally natural even for the most talented freshman quarterbacks.