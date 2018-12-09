Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I’m a longtime follower of the NBA, and one of the early season stories is just how awful the Phoenix Suns are yet again. There are running social media jokes illustrating the box scores of the Suns quite often trailing 30-something to 9 after the first quarter.

Phoenix has signed or drafted a couple of players the last few years with the hopes it would change their culture. That has failed.

Why? Because it starts at the top with ownership and the leadership in an organization. Phoenix’s owner time and again has made moves that just seem to lack either logic or common sense.

And we see this time and again in sports. It’s the driving reason why the Cleveland Browns and several other pro teams are perpetually mired in a mess.