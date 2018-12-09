Tigerillustrated.com

Model of consistency
I’m a longtime follower of the NBA, and one of the early season stories is just how awful the Phoenix Suns are yet again. There are running social media jokes illustrating the box scores of the Suns quite often trailing 30-something to 9 after the first quarter.
Phoenix has signed or drafted a couple of players the last few years with the hopes it would change their culture. That has failed.
Why? Because it starts at the top with ownership and the leadership in an organization. Phoenix’s owner time and again has made moves that just seem to lack either logic or common sense.
And we see this time and again in sports. It’s the driving reason why the Cleveland Browns and several other pro teams are perpetually mired in a mess.
Your direction, your culture, your priorities – your identity – starts at the top of the organizational chain.
Plenty of peers rolled their eyes at Dabo Swinney becoming a head coach because of perception about his schematic acumen and rah-rah charisma.
But that proved such an antiquated measure for what makes a good head coach. Like many upper management jobs, it’s about your ability to hire and lead the right people below you in the bureaucratic chain. That all three of Swinney’s coordinators are in the conversation to be head coaching targets speaks to the Tigers’ strength there.
