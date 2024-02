BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As an increasing number of states press for the legalization of NIL as an inducement to attend a school, it feels like we're switching from change-up pitch velocity to a 100 mph fastball.

More and more people inside and outside of college athletics are starting to grasp the reality that collective bargaining and actual pay for play is coming.

In fact, Clemson had one reserve get offered $200,000 to transfer to a conference rival in recent months, per our contacts. A backup.

THE REALITY OF THE PRESENT AND FUTURE (For subscribers-only)

*************************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!